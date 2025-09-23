BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Genentech $569M deal lifts Starpharma stock 73%
Sep. 22, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Starpharma Holdings Ltd.’s stock shot up 73% on the news that it is outlicensing its dendrimer enhanced product drug delivery technology to Roche Holding AG subsidiary Genentech Inc. in a deal worth more than $569 million.
