Genentech $569M deal lifts Starpharma stock 73%

Sep. 22, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Starpharma Holdings Ltd.’s stock shot up 73% on the news that it is outlicensing its dendrimer enhanced product drug delivery technology to Roche Holding AG subsidiary Genentech Inc. in a deal worth more than $569 million.
