Celltrion to buy Lilly’s cGMP plant for $330M, invest up to $1B

Celltrion Inc. announced plans to acquire from Eli Lilly and Co. a Branchburg, N.J.-based biologics cGMP facility for $330 million up front, with plans to invest up to a total of ₩1.4 trillion (US$1 billion) in plant acquisition and expansion.