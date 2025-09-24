BioWorld - Wednesday, September 24, 2025
See today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Celltrion to buy Lilly’s cGMP plant for $330M, invest up to $1B

Sep. 23, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Celltrion Inc. announced plans to acquire from Eli Lilly and Co. a Branchburg, N.J.-based biologics cGMP facility for $330 million up front, with plans to invest up to a total of ₩1.4 trillion (US$1 billion) in plant acquisition and expansion.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Biosimilar Asia-Pacific U.S.