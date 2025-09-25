Hunting down Huntington’s: Uniqure’s pivotal win

Uniqure NV rang the bell with a best-case scenario in the pivotal phase I/II study with AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease, and shares of the Amsterdam-based firm (NASDAQ:QURE) closed Sept. 24 at $47.50, up $33.84, or 248%. The study met its prespecified primary endpoint, with high-dose AMT-130 turning up a statistically significant slowing of disease progression as measured by the composite Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale at 36 months compared to a propensity score-matched external control.