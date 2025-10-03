BioWorld - Friday, October 3, 2025
UK researchers secure funding for eczema skin sensor

Oct. 3, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Researchers at Heriot-Watt University received more than £475,000 ($637,000) in funding to advance clinical work on a vibroacoustic sensor which could change how eczema is diagnosed and treated.
