Cancer

Weatherwax Biotechnologies describes new TP53 mutant activators

Sep. 25, 2025
Weatherwax Biotechnologies Corp. has prepared and tested cellular tumor antigen p53 (TP53) (Y220C mutant) activators reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
