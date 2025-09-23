BioWorld - Tuesday, September 23, 2025
In the clinic for Sept. 23, 2025

Sep. 23, 2025
Clinical updates from Asia, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: Asceltis, Carsgen, Corestemchemon, Hightide Therapeutics, MagicRNA, Prota, QL Biopharmaceutical, Sagimet.
