BioWorld - Friday, September 26, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Hengrui and Glenmark sign $1B deal for HER2-targeting ADC

Sep. 25, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. struck another $1 billion-plus deal, this time for a HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), trastuzumab rezetecan (SHR-A1811), with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s subsidiary Glenmark Specialty SA.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Asia-Pacific China