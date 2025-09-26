BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Hansa’s imlifidase enables transplants for advanced kidney disease
Sep. 25, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
Hansa Biopharma A/S has turned in positive data from a pivotal U.S. phase III trial of imlifidase, an enzyme that speedily removes antibodies from the bloodstream, enabling highly sensitized kidney patients to have transplants.
