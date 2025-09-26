BioWorld - Friday, September 26, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Hansa’s imlifidase enables transplants for advanced kidney disease

Sep. 25, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Hansa Biopharma A/S has turned in positive data from a pivotal U.S. phase III trial of imlifidase, an enzyme that speedily removes antibodies from the bloodstream, enabling highly sensitized kidney patients to have transplants.
BioWorld Clinical Europe U.S.