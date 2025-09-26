BioWorld - Friday, September 26, 2025
Real-world data illuminates Rakuten's Alluminox solid tumor platform

Sep. 26, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Rakuten Medical Inc. is advancing a pipeline of solid tumor therapeutics built on its Alluminox platform worldwide, having gained conditional early approval of ASP-1929, an Alluminox-derived photoimmunotherapy, in Japan in 2020.
