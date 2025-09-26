BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, September 26, 2025
FDA continues to build regenerative medicine pathway
Sep. 26, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
The U.S. FDA released a trio of draft guidances to help sponsors in developing and monitoring cell and gene therapies, as well as other regenerative medicine therapies.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Cell therapy
Gene therapy
U.S.
FDA
Orphan drug