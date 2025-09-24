BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, September 24, 2025
QL Biopharm's monthly GLP-1 meets phase II endpoints
QL Biopharm’s monthly GLP-1 meets phase II endpoints
Sep. 23, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Beijing QL Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s once-monthly GLP-1 receptor agonist, zovaglutide (ZT-002), met its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase II obesity trial, and QL Biopharm will now advance the GLP-1 to a pivotal phase III study.
