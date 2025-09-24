BioWorld - Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Carsgen’s zevor-cel CAR T shows long-term survival in MM

Sep. 23, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) treated with Carsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd.’s CAR T therapy, zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel, CT-053), have shown durable responses lasting nearly five years.
