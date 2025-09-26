BioWorld - Friday, September 26, 2025
Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb discovers new TLR7 agonists

Sep. 26, 2025
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. has patented Toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
