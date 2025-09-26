BioWorld - Friday, September 26, 2025
Cancer

Shattuck Labs presents new TRIM7 inhibitors

Shattuck Labs Inc. has divulged oligopeptides acting as E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase TRIM7 (GNIP; RNF90) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, infections and inflammatory disorders.
