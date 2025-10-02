BioWorld - Thursday, October 2, 2025
Cardiovascular

University of California describes new PCSK9 inhibitors

Oct. 2, 2025
The University of California has synthesized proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin-type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, atherosclerosis and stroke.
