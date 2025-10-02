BioWorld - Thursday, October 2, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Xuanzhu Pharma divulges new KIF18A inhibitors

Oct. 2, 2025
Xuanzhu Pharma Co. Ltd. has identified kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents