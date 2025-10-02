BioWorld - Thursday, October 2, 2025
Infection

New benzoselenazepine compounds for RSV disclosed in Convalife patent

Oct. 2, 2025
Convalife Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Convalife Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have described benzoselenazepine compounds reported to be useful for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection.
