BioWorld - Thursday, October 2, 2025
» Synendos poised for phase II trial of endocannabinoid modulator
Synendos poised for phase II trial of endocannabinoid modulator
Oct. 2, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Synendos Therapeutics AG has delivered initial clinical data demonstrating the potential of its lead compound to selectively modulate the endocannabinoid system in the brain and to relieve anxiety symptoms without triggering a psychoactive response.
BioWorld
Clinical
Neurology/psychiatric
Europe