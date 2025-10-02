BioWorld - Thursday, October 2, 2025
Synendos poised for phase II trial of endocannabinoid modulator

Oct. 2, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Synendos Therapeutics AG has delivered initial clinical data demonstrating the potential of its lead compound to selectively modulate the endocannabinoid system in the brain and to relieve anxiety symptoms without triggering a psychoactive response.
