BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, October 2, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Taho submits US NDA for first apixaban oral dissolving film
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Taho submits US NDA for first apixaban oral dissolving film
Oct. 2, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Taho Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced an NDA submission to the U.S. FDA for TAH-3311, developed as the world’s first oral dissolving film formulation of apixaban, marking a regulatory milestone for the Taipei-based biotech.
BioWorld
Aging
Cardiovascular
Neurology/psychiatric
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
U.S.
EMA
FDA
NDA