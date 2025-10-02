BioWorld - Thursday, October 2, 2025
Taho submits US NDA for first apixaban oral dissolving film

Oct. 2, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Taho Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced an NDA submission to the U.S. FDA for TAH-3311, developed as the world’s first oral dissolving film formulation of apixaban, marking a regulatory milestone for the Taipei-based biotech.
