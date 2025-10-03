BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, October 3, 2025
Abortion dispute active, FDA clears new generic pill
Oct. 3, 2025
By
Randy Osborne
With U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration vocally opposed to abortion, the U.S. FDA has approved a new generic version of the pill that makes the procedure possible medically: mifepristone, once better known as RU-486.
