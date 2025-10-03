BioWorld - Friday, October 3, 2025
Abortion dispute active, FDA clears new generic pill

Oct. 3, 2025
By Randy Osborne
With U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration vocally opposed to abortion, the U.S. FDA has approved a new generic version of the pill that makes the procedure possible medically: mifepristone, once better known as RU-486.
