Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Hengrui and Glenmark sign $1B deal for HER2-targeting ADC
Sep. 30, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. struck another $1 billion-plus deal, this time for a HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), trastuzumab rezetecan (SHR-A1811), with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s subsidiary Glenmark Specialty SA.
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate
Asia-Pacific
China