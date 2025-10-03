BioWorld - Friday, October 3, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Immuse Therapeutics discovers new CBLB inhibitors

Oct. 3, 2025
Immuse Therapeutics Inc. has described E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase CBL-B (CBLB) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
