BioWorld - Wednesday, October 8, 2025
J&J escapes $20M infringement award
Oct. 7, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
Johnson & Johnson Medtech won out over a jury verdict that found the company’s Depuy Synthes liable for $20 million for infringing a patent claimed by Rasmussen Instruments LLC.
