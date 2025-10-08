BioWorld - Wednesday, October 8, 2025
J&J escapes $20M infringement award

Oct. 7, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
Johnson & Johnson Medtech won out over a jury verdict that found the company’s Depuy Synthes liable for $20 million for infringing a patent claimed by Rasmussen Instruments LLC.
