BioWorld - Friday, October 10, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Regulatory actions for Oct. 9, 2025

Oct. 9, 2025
Regulatory snapshots, including global submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Prytime Medical Devices, Spinex, Vivatronix Tech, Zoll.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Regulatory actions