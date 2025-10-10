BioWorld - Friday, October 10, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Financings for Oct. 9, 2025

Oct. 9, 2025
Med-tech firms raising money in public or private financings, including: Bioaffinity, Genie, Jupiter, Kneu, Microbot Medical, Mindset, Vicarious.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Financings