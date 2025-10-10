BioWorld - Friday, October 10, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

ARC looks to gaming to revolutionize health care

Oct. 9, 2025
By Shani Alexander
ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), the innovation arm of Israel’s Sheba Medical Center is looking to use the principles of gaming and simulation to create smarter, more scalable solutions that will benefit both patients and providers.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Artificial intelligence Asia-Pacific