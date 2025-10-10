BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, October 10, 2025
ARC looks to gaming to revolutionize health care
Oct. 9, 2025
By
Shani Alexander
ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), the innovation arm of Israel’s Sheba Medical Center is looking to use the principles of gaming and simulation to create smarter, more scalable solutions that will benefit both patients and providers.
