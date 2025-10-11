BioWorld - Saturday, October 11, 2025
In the clinic for Oct. 10, 2025

Oct. 10, 2025
Clinical updates, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: Amplifi Vascular, Inspire Medical, Neurent Medical, Pulse Biosciences.
