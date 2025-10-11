BioWorld - Saturday, October 11, 2025
Pomdoctor closes $20M IPO to grow mobile health platform in China

Oct. 10, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Pomdoctor Ltd. raised $20 million through a Nasdaq IPO on Oct. 8, with the funds geared to expand its mobile health platform for chronic diseases in China.
