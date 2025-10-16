BioWorld - Thursday, October 16, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Other news to note for Oct. 15, 2025

Oct. 15, 2025
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Anteris Technologies, Bioaffinity Technologies, Caps Medical, Medical Microinstruments, Monod Bio, Surgibox.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Other news to note