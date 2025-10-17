BioWorld - Friday, October 17, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Appointments and advancements for Oct. 16, 2025

Oct. 16, 2025
New hires and promotions in the med-tech industry, including: Angle, Becton Dickinson, Calyxo, Channel Medsystems, Nanopath.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Appointments and advancements