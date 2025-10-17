BioWorld - Friday, October 17, 2025
Staar sale to Alcon eclipsed by shareholder, proxy advisor concerns

Oct. 16, 2025
By Holland Johnson
ISS became the third proxy advisory firm to recommend shareholders vote against the proposed sale of Staar Surgical Co. to Alcon AG, joining Glass, Lewis & Co. LLC and Egan-Jones Ratings Co.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Ophthalmic U.S.