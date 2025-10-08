BioWorld - Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Fractyl Health reports preclinical data on RJVA-002 for obesity

Oct. 8, 2025
Fractyl Health Inc. has announced data on RJVA-002, a dual GIP/GLP-1 gene therapy candidate.
