Ocular

Guangzhou Runer Ophthalmic Biotechnology discloses RBP4/TTR interaction inhibitors

Oct. 8, 2025
Guangzhou Runer Ophthalmic Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has identified phenyl heterocyclic compounds acting as retinol‑binding protein 4 (RBP4)/transthyretin (TTR) interaction inhibitors.
