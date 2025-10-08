BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Guangzhou Runer Ophthalmic Biotechnology discloses RBP4/TTR interaction inhibitors
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Ocular
Guangzhou Runer Ophthalmic Biotechnology discloses RBP4/TTR interaction inhibitors
Oct. 8, 2025
Guangzhou Runer Ophthalmic Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has identified phenyl heterocyclic compounds acting as retinol‑binding protein 4 (RBP4)/transthyretin (TTR) interaction inhibitors.
BioWorld Science
Ocular
Patents