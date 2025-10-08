BioWorld - Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Cancer

Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical divulges PKMYT1 inhibitors

Oct. 8, 2025
Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described membrane‑associated tyrosine‑ and threonine‑specific Cdc2‑inhibitory kinase (PKMYT1) inhibitors for cancer.
