BioWorld - Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Cancer

Galixir patents ULK1/2 inhibitors

Oct. 8, 2025
Galixir Inc. has reported serine/threonine‑protein kinase ULK1/ULK2 inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
