BioWorld - Friday, October 10, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Nilo Therapeutics targets neural circuits in immune disease

Oct. 9, 2025
No Comments
Nilo Therapeutics Inc. has launched with a $101 million series A financing and a focus on harnessing neural circuits to restore immune homeostasis in disease.
BioWorld Science Financings Immune Inflammatory Series A