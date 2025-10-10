BioWorld - Friday, October 10, 2025
Diagnostics

Canadian researchers report radiolabeled diagnostic agents

Oct. 9, 2025
Simon Fraser University, TRIUMF and the University of British Columbia have disclosed radiolabeled compounds reported to be useful for the diagnosis of cancer.
