BioWorld - Saturday, October 11, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Dual PD-L1 NAMPT inhibitor gives one-two anticancer punch

Oct. 10, 2025
No Comments
While immunotherapy targeting PD-1 or its ligand PD-L1 has transformed cancer treatment by overcoming T-cell exhaustion, only a minority of patients achieves durable responses after treatment.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immuno-oncology Small molecule