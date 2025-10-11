BioWorld - Saturday, October 11, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

New compounds for anesthesia disclosed in Kelun Pharmaceutical patent

Oct. 10, 2025
Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Research Institute Co. Ltd. and Suzhou Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have identified carboxylic acid ester compounds reported to be useful for anesthesia.
