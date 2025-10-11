BioWorld - Saturday, October 11, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Shandong Simcere Medgenn Bio-Pharmaceutical discovers new CDK4/cyclin D1 inhibitors

Oct. 10, 2025
Shandong Simcere Medgenn Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described CDK4/cyclin D1 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents