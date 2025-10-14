BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Astellas’ zolbetuximab misses pancreatic cancer phase II endpoint
Oct. 14, 2025
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Astellas Pharma Inc. reported Oct. 14 that its CLDN18.2-targeting monoclonal antibody, zolbetuximab (Vyloy), did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in the phase II Gleam trial of patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.
