Tubulis smashes series C European record with $356M raised

Oct. 15, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Antibody-drug conjugate specialist Tubulis GmbH has raised a hefty €308 million (US$356 million) series C to expand clinical development of TUB-040, positioning its lead program for use in additional indications and as an earlier line of therapy.
