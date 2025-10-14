BioWorld - Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Nabla Bio and Takeda enter new research collaboration

Oct. 14, 2025
Nabla Bio Inc. has established a new multiyear research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to advance AI-driven design of protein therapeutics.
