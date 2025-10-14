BioWorld - Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb describes new FAK degradation inducers

Oct. 14, 2025
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. has identified focal adhesion kinase (FAK) degradation inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Degradation inducer Patents