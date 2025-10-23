BioWorld - Thursday, October 23, 2025
University of Oxford leads £11M project for chronic pain treatment

Oct. 22, 2025
By Shani Alexander
The U.K’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council provided the University of Oxford with £11 million (US$ 14.7 million) in research funding to develop technologies that will reduce or eliminate chronic pain.
