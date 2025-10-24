BioWorld - Friday, October 24, 2025
Financings for Oct. 23, 2025

Oct. 23, 2025
Med-tech firms raising money in public or private financings, including: Catalyst Orthoscience, Onward Medical, Secondwave Systems, Spectral AI.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Financings