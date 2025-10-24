BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, October 24, 2025
CDSCO issues draft guidance for medical device software
Oct. 24, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) posted a draft guidance for medical device software, providing some clarity about the agency’s expectations for this class of products even if it seems to break no new ground.
