AAV to deliver SynGAP1 gene against neurological disorders

Some 1 million people around the world suffer severe neurological problems, such as epilepsy, motor impairment and cognitive dysfunction, because they express insufficient SynGAP1, a GTPase-activating protein that operates postsynaptically. Current therapies can mitigate symptoms but not cure the underlying disease. Researchers at the Allen Institute and collaborators have demonstrated a potential genetic cure for SynGAP1 deficiency.