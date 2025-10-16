BioWorld - Thursday, October 16, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Neurocrine Biosciences patents new VMAT2 inhibitors

Oct. 15, 2025
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has disclosed vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders, among others.
