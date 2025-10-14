BioWorld - Tuesday, October 14, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Bio Japan 2025: Investors riff about what they look for in Japan

Oct. 14, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Japan’s investor community is ramping up both inbound and outbound investment to create a cross-border fertile hub of innovation in Japan, investors said during a panel discussion at Bio Japan 2025 held in Yokohama Oct. 8 to 10.
BioWorld Asia Analysis and data insight Conferences Cancer Immune Asia-Pacific Japan